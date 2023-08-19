Hot El Camino Cruise Nite kicked off Cruisin’ Weekend in Atascadero on Friday

Friday night marks the 30th annual Hot El Camino Cruise Night and many locals are excited and businesses are also getting involved.

Thousands gathered in Atascadero on Friday to watch about 500 classic cars cruise up and down El Camino Real.

“It’s one of my favorite things that I look forward to every year,” Rick Leasly said.

For the past five years Rick Lesly has been driving from Bakersfield to come to this event.

He says all the wonderful people of Atascadero keep bringing him back.

One local says she loves that it brings the community together.

“It’s nice because you don’t get that a lot anywhere else you go,” Frances Hale, Atascadero resident said.

Last year a total of 503 cars participated and this year a City representative told me they had to set a cap at 500 max cruisers.

“The cruise attracts a lot more people. We have a lot of customers that are participants, " Kari Hale, Manager of Vino Inn and Suites said.

Hale says the event is good for business. She says her customers love the cruise.

“A lot of my customers are repeat customers; they come just for the event,” Hale said.

One restaurant owner says it is a great opportunity to bring in new visitors.

“People from other towns drive their nice car, or a classic car or whatever it is and then come through the town and they see us here and they come back at another time,” Chris Hoang, Co Owner of Kochi BBQ & Shabu Sabu, said.

If you missed out on Friday night’s event, there will be opportunities for more fun this weekend.

The 32nd Annual Mid State Cruisers Car Show takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park followed by the 7th Annual Dancing in the Streets in the Downtown area from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.