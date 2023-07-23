Hot weather continues to draw large crowds to local beaches

With the heat still surpassing 100 degrees in some inland parts of California, many people are traveling to the beach to cool off.

It was the second weekend in a row with triple-digit inland temperatures and Avila Beach was packed on Saturday with both tourists and locals.

“This weather is horrendous, and I needed an escape from my apartment, so me and some friends wanted to go to the beach and enjoy the cool breeze,” said Danny Koval, San Luis Obispo resident.

The high in Avila Beach on Saturday was around 70 degrees and that brought in big crowds.

“With so many people trying to escape the heat we couldn’t even find parking in Avila, so we had to come to Port San Luis,” said Joshua Smith, visiting from Costa Rica.

People packed the coastline looking to cool off, and that's good news for beachside businesses after a cool and wet winter.

“People are coming from even hotter places, and they love it here because for them it’s cool,” said Hunter Chamberlain, Los Osos resident.

“I'd rather go outside or the beach than stay inside the house for sure,” Koval added.

Luckily for some locals, a trip to the beach is not too far.

“I’ve been noticing the temperature rising a lot and I heard that in July we will be reaching triple-digits,” said Steven Ochoa, Lompoc resident. “I’d rather come outside, come to the beach and jump in the water and cool off.”

