Hot weather drives business for some shops in Paso Robles

Summer has arrived and a heatwave is on its heels, causing people to prepare for the unpleasant weather it will bring.

“Staying inside for sure. Fans on, A/C on, trying to drink as much water as possible,” said Kaitlin Gehrke, a Sonoma resident who was visiting Paso Robles on Tuesday.

“Stay hydrated, stay inside. That’s usually what I’ll do," said Gabby Lester, who was visiting from Davis.

Lester says she’s nearly passed out due to the symptoms of heat exhaustion in the past.

“I’ve actually experienced it myself before. I was traveling and I just didn’t drink any water," she said.

The heat is keeping people in the shade and choosing indoor activities, which is driving business in downtown Paso Robles.

“Not many outside activities to do as of right now but the stores and stuff are super cute," Gehrke said.

“I feel like we definitely see more people. Like we’ll have lines like all the way down to the corner street side. Yeah, the heat definitely has people coming in here,” said Summer Larsen, Negranti Creamery server.

Larsen says the heat is great for business.

“It definitely increases profit. I feel like throughout the summer that’s when we have heat waves here. That’s when we make the most money, the most profit,” Larsen said.

Local emergency room doctors are emphasizing the importance of drinking enough water, not consuming excessive amounts of alcohol, and listening to your body in order to avoid the dangerous symptoms of heat-related illnesses.