Hotel San Luis Obispo hosts inaugural Pink Party

Participants enjoy Hotel SLO's first Pink Party.
Posted at 7:33 PM, Apr 24, 2022
Hotel San Luis Obispo is hosted its inaugural Pink Party with a celebration of Central Coast Rosé on Sunday, April 24.

The event was held at Hotel SLO's Garden Courtyard and Grounds from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and participants were able to chat and taste Rosé from 18 premier Central Coast Wineries with live music, a benefits donation, and food pairings.

"It's an opportunity to give back to the community that's given so much to us and hopefully, this is the first of many," Hotel SLO General Manager David Smith said.

Proceeds from the event and raffle will support Enology and Hospitality scholarships at Cal Poly, and the San Luis Obispo Food Bank.

