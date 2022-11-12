Watch Now
Hotel SLO to host first Autumn Soirée: The SLO Way

Hotel SLO
Posted at 5:52 PM, Nov 11, 2022
Hotel SLO is hosting its first Autumn Soirée with executive Chef Ryan Fancher on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The soirée takes place in Hotel SLO’s Garden Courtyard.

The event will showcase some of the Central Coast’s most acclaimed wineries, along with food from Chef Ryan Fancher and his teams at Ox + Anchor and Piadina, along with top chefs and purveyors of the San Luis Obispo region.

Throughout the evening there will be live music, a prize drawing of special wine collections and one-of-a-kind travel experiences, and a few artful surprises.

All proceeds will benefit the French Hospital Hearst Cancer Resource Center in honor of Jim Copeland, Cal Poly Uncork Potential Scholarships, the SLO Food Bank, and the Fund for Vineyard and Farm Workers.

Tickets are on sale for $150.

