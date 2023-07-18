Hotels prep for influx of guests as Mid-State Fair is set to begin

Every year, the California Mid-State Fair brings hundreds of people to Paso Robles and local hotels share what keeps bringing people back.

“Most of our days are booked out depending on the concerts, but we do have a few days that are still open and available,” Angela McKee, general manager of Best Western Plus Black Oak, said.

“We still have some rooms available during the times of the high well-known talent,” Richard Verruni, general manager of Allegretto Resort in Paso Robles, said.

With the fair right around the corner, local hotels are gearing up for big crowds this year.

Many of the same people who have already booked rooms are regulars.

“We see a lot of the same people every year and this is how they spend their vacation,” McKee said.

“We order extra types of food and beverages that some of the people like," Verruni said. "We’re very busy and the fair is another busy weekend for us."

The hotel manager at Black Oak says they make accommodations for those guests.

She says their hotel is the closest hotel to the fairgrounds so it can get very busy.

“We have to monitor our parking lot so we have security on and then make sure everybody’s getting a good restful stay for what they pay for,” McKee said.

They are stocking up on extra supplies this year, they also want to make sure their guests are the only ones reaping the benefits of the hotel.

“We have towels for the pool and our special wristbands for everyone who is 21 and under so that we can monitor who’s at the pool,” McKee said.

“The Mid-State Fair has huge impacts on the county, and we’re very very happy to have people coming in from all over,” Verruni said.

Both hotels say there are always last-minute cancellations and there are still a handful of openings left.

The California Mid-State Fair takes place at the Paso Robles event center starting this Wednesday, July 19 through Sunday, July 30.

