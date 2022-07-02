Hourly parking rates in downtown Santa Barbara increased to $2.50 per hour on July 1, 2022.

Revenue from parking fees supports the Downtown Plaza area.

Parkers will continue to receive 75-minutes of free parking a day before receiving hourly fees.

This is in response to the rising costs of maintenance, capital improvements, and performing parking-related services.

City officials say this will ensure that downtown parking can continue to maintain clean and safe parking facilities.