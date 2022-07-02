Hourly parking rates in downtown Santa Barbara increased to $2.50 per hour on July 1, 2022.
Revenue from parking fees supports the Downtown Plaza area.
Parkers will continue to receive 75-minutes of free parking a day before receiving hourly fees.
This is in response to the rising costs of maintenance, capital improvements, and performing parking-related services.
City officials say this will ensure that downtown parking can continue to maintain clean and safe parking facilities.
Residents and workers in the downtown area can learn more about affordable parking permit options at https://santabarbaraca.gov/getting-around/parking.