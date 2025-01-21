Hours-long standoff ends with arrest at Santa Maria apartment complex

A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday night after a nearly six-hour standoff with police.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of W. Boone Street for a report of a man armed with a knife.

Police say the man, identified as 45-year-old Michael Achterberg, had been causing disturbances in the apartment complex over the previous couple of days and allegedly tried to assault another resident in the parking lot with a large knife.

When officers tried to make contact with Achterberg, police say he barricaded himself inside his apartment and threatened officers.

The police department's Crisis Negotiations Team attempted to negotiate with Achterberg; however, officials say he remained uncooperative and the SWAT team was called in.

Some nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

At about 9:15 p.m., after officers eventually deployed less-lethal measures, including chemical agents, Achterberg surrendered and was taken into custody on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and an unrelated misdemeanor bench warrant.

He is currently in custody at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail with bail set at $57,500.

