Hours-long standoff leads to arrest of San Luis Obispo man during domestic violence call

San Luis Obispo Police responded to a domestic violence call Friday afternoon.

The call came in at about 1:08 p.m. on the 500 block of South Street.

Police say a female called claiming to have been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend. She said the boyfriend also threatened to kill her while brandishing a knife. The female said she was able to leave the residence and call 911.

When officers arrived, the female was outside and the male, identified as 37-year-old Kona Wilson, had barricaded himself in the residence.

Surrounding neighbors were asked to shelter in place as law enforcement responded to the scene.

After several hours of negotiation, officers deployed a “flash bang” in the side yard of the house and Wilson came out of the home shortly after.

Wilson was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a felony charge of terrorist threats and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and exhibiting a deadly weapon.