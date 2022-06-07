Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

House fire breaks out in Santa Maria home Tuesday morning

santa maria house fire 6-7-22.jpg
Santa Maria Fire Department
Santa Maria Fire Four sent four fire engines, one truck and a battalion chief to a house fire that broke out in the kitchen of a home early Tuesday morning.
santa maria house fire 6-7-22.jpg
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 15:41:37-04

Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire in Santa Maria on Tuesday.

A fire was reported in the 800 block of W. Provance Ave. shortly before 5 a.m., Santa Maria Fire Department officials say.

One person was sent to Marian Medical Center for treatment of injuries caused by the fire, the department said in a tweet.

The fire began in the kitchen and caused significant smoke and heat damage to the home, officials say.

Four engines, one truck and a battalion chief responded to the fire. Santa Maria Police and AMR were also on scene.

No firefighters were injured in the fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png