House fire breaks out in Santa Maria home Tuesday morning

Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire in Santa Maria on Tuesday.

A fire was reported in the 800 block of W. Provance Ave. shortly before 5 a.m., Santa Maria Fire Department officials say.

One person was sent to Marian Medical Center for treatment of injuries caused by the fire, the department said in a tweet.

The fire began in the kitchen and caused significant smoke and heat damage to the home, officials say.

Four engines, one truck and a battalion chief responded to the fire. Santa Maria Police and AMR were also on scene.

No firefighters were injured in the fire.