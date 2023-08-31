House fire displaces 8 people in Lompoc

Eight people were displaced after a fire broke out at a Lompoc home late Wednesday night, fire officials say.

The Lompoc Fire Department reports multiple calls came in around 10:23 p.m. reporting the fire at a two-story home on the 400 block of Hawthorne St. on the south side of town.

Fire officials say “heavy fire conditions” were present when crews arrived on scene.

Fire damage was reportedly limited to the second floor and investigators are working to determine where the fire started and why.

Everyone was able to get out of the home and no one was hurt, according to the fire department.

