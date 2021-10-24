House fire in Lompoc displaces family of 7, kills 2 cats

Fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a home in Lompoc on Saturday night, displacing a family of 7 and killing 2 cats.

Around 5:45 p.m., Lompoc Fire crews, Santa Barbara County Fire, and Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and flames coming from a home in the 900 Block of East Pine Ave.

Officials say fire crews reported heavy smoke from blocks away, and once on scene the crews searched the home. All people living inside the home had been evacuated safely.

Fire personnel worked to protect nearby homes from the flames and remove the smoke from the home quickly. Officials say the fire was under control within 20 minutes.

One person was reportedly injured outside the home and two cats were found in the home that had died due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family that has been displaced as a result of the house fire.