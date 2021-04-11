House of Bread in San Luis Obispo offers free loaf to anyone fully vaccinated

House of Bread in San Luis Obispo is giving a free loaf of bread to anyone who is fully vaccinated.

Owner Sheila McCann said anyone who shows their completed vaccination card will be given a loaf of their choice (no purchase necessary).

“We want to congratulate and courage people to get the Covid-19 vaccine so they can so they can once again enjoy sharing bread with their loved ones”, McCann said.

Please help us spread the good word, and share this post. #houseofbreadbakerycafe #sanluisobispo #vaccinesafetyadvocate Posted by House of Bread Bakery Cafe on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

This is a one time offer that expires when San Luis Obispo County is out of the colored tiers, according to McCann.

In addition to the original San Luis Obispo location located at 299 Marsh St., House of Bread franchises can be found in San Luis Obispo and Chatsworth, California; Reno, Nevada; Dallas, Texas; Anchorage and Wasilla Alaska.