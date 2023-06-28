House of Bread moves locations in San Luis Obispo, expands menu

House of Bread has moved locations in San Luis Obispo. The company opened its new location at the end of May and is now preparing for a bigger event — a grand opening ceremony.

KSBY caught up with House of Bread owner, Sheila McCann, who tells us the new location on Farmhouse Lane is a big upgrade compared to the previous spot downtown.

Now, located across from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, McCann says she has space for more seating and the ability to achieve a better 'cafe concept' expansion of the menu.

The new space has 40 seats inside, with room for outdoor seating as well. Also new to the bakery, 12 taps with beer and kombucha options.

McCann says they officially opened on May 30, however, they are planning on hosting a grand opening event on July 15.

There will be live music, 25-cent cinnamon rolls and at 11 a.m., they plan to roll out a 100-pound cinnamon roll to share with event-goers.

"We will frost it for everybody and then we cut it up and give it away, we'll also have a band and we'll have raffles and all kinds of fun stuff," said McCann.

You can keep up with the House of Bread by visiting their Facebook page.