How a blue pumpkin is bringing awareness to autism this Halloween season

A blue pumpkin is a way to raise awareness for children who are in the autism spectrum.

Meghan Brady and son Quinn are using blue pumpkins this year during Halloween.

She shares a potential challenge.

“For our family, it works because he's had words, but he might go up in front of the other kids, and he doesn't understand social cues. One of his biggest things is that he doesn't understand social cues,” said Brady.

To Brady, the blue pumpkin means acceptance. Brady's son, Quinn, has a blue pumpkin basket he uses to collect Halloween candy.

“We put this out so that families who have children on the spectrum know they can come to our house and won't be judged. We understand them, we're in their shoes, and we get where they are,” said Brady.

The awareness is spreading.

“I've heard over the years about the blue pumpkin. I've heard about how you know to welcome families with kids that might have autism, so they know it is a safe place to go while trick or treating,” said Bruszer.

This is the Brady family's third year using blue pumpkins to bring awareness to autism.

“It works for our family and it just makes it easier for us. We don't have to explain ‘oh he's autistic sorry’ if they have a blue pumpkin out. We know we don't have to explain why our son is the way he is,” said Brady.

Libby Bruszer is the owner of a bakery in downtown Paso Robles. This is the first year they will be handing out candy.

“We love kids and the holidays, and I am so excited to be here with my assistant manager, Emily, handing out candy Tuesday night. We are absolutely going to put out a blue pumpkin,” said Bruszer.

Brady said the word about blue pumpkins is spreading more each year.

“It's becoming more accepting and it makes it so much easier to go to a house and know they are aware of the blue pumpkin,” added Brady.

