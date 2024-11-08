How Cal Poly student cheesemakers 'learn by doing'

Students at Cal Poly are making their own cheese at the creamery and preparing to sell gift boxes for the holidays.

One of the cheeses being made is Triple Peak brie. This specific cheese variety took fist place in a collegiate "Best of Dairy Challenge" competition last year.

The creamery also produces seven other varieties of cheese, including grand Gouda, smoked Gouda, white cheddar, chipotle cheddar, Madonna alpine and more.

Students say they are making about 2,000 gift boxes this year.

Prices range from $45 to $140.

You can purchase them online here.