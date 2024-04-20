How community members are keeping North County clean ahead of Earth Day

With Earth Day on Saturday, North County residents are showing their commitment to the planet by cleaning up their community and homes.

In Atascadero, those wanting to purge their homes of trash can do so between April 20th and 27th. Every household who is a WM customer in Atascadero can receive one voucher to use for free trash dumping services at the Chicago Grade Landfill - located at 2290 Homestead Rd in Templeton. They must simply present proof of address or a WM invoice at the WM office to receive their voucher.

Public Sector Manager Elizabeth Gomez shared how the week of free trash drop-off aligns with WM’s mission to protect the environment.

“You just don't understand the importance of it is in going forward that we do protect our environment, that we are good stewards of, you know, where we live and what we need to do with items that we are no longer using. And there is a proper way to dispose of them and we are always there to help them to do that,” Gomez said.

Those who’d like to help pick up trash in the community can do so via Atascadero’s Orange Bag Program, a city effort to encourage cleanup of areas near the Atascadero Creek.

Orange bags are available downtown, in front of the Atascadero Creek bridge. Once full, bags can be left near the bag dispenser for pickup.

Additionally, in Paso Robles, volunteers can join the central coast cleanup nonprofit, Earth Shine, as they pick up trash along the Paso Robles River Walk. Trash pickup will take place at 141 Niblick Rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pizza will be provided to volunteers after the cleanup.

Earth Shine Founder and Executive Director, Mike Campo, believes these cleanup efforts should continue after Earth Day.

“If I'm being honest, every day here on this planet is Earth Day. We always seem to be engaged that way. If we're just looking for one day to get out there and make a difference, I think we're missing the plot,” Campa said.