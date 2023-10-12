How local leaders are working to prevent future flooding along Arroyo Grande Creek

Wednesday morning, San Luis Obispo County leaders gave an update on ongoing efforts to repair the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee.

A little over a month ago, the county’s public works department began work to repair the storm-damaged levee, a months-long project aimed at restoring the area to how it was before last winter's storms.

“The project components include approximately 11,000 cubic yards of sediment removal, debris removal, and vegetation maintenance to allow for clear pathways for the water to flow,” said Kate Ballantyne, SLO County Public Works Department Deputy Director.

On Wednesday, local leaders gathered at the South Side Arroyo Grande Creek Levee to hear an update on the ongoing repairs and acknowledge the funding that made it possible.

“I will hearken back to January, February, March, when our office toured 20 different locations across our assembly district and prioritized this as one of those places,” said Dawn Addis, (D) California State Assembly District 30. “Today, it looks vastly different than it did that day.”

This past summer, Addis helped secure more than $1 million in state funds to help repair the levee.

Ballantyne says Phase 1 of the project should wrap up by the end of the month.

“We are also conducting erosion repair for scoured sections of the levee and sections of the levee that overtopped during the January and March storms, and finally, we are working on a project to construct a hydraulic barrier in the most impacted [part] of the levee,” Ballantyne added.

She says construction on the levee barrier is expected to begin later this year, and ahead of another potential round of winter storms in the coming months, San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Palding tells KSBY that restoring the area is of the utmost importance.

“I have heard from constituents who are very concerned and that is why we are making this a public safety priority as a county, and doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our local residents,” Paulding said.

Meanwhile, as the continuous rains from this past winter have already caused much devastation to Oceano homes, farms and businesses, Ballantyne thanked the community for their patience.

“The impacts of last winter were felt wide and far in the community. It was a stressful time, and we really appreciate everyone working with us, and again, their patience as we get through this project,” Ballantyne said.

County officials say the repairs will provide 10 to 20 years of flood protection, with construction efforts expected to continue into the winter.