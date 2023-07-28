How ‘lost and found’ works at the Mid-State Fair

Thousands of people have attended the 73rd annual California Mid State Fair this summer and losing a personal item can worry some guests during their visit.

If you’ve lost or retrieved any personal belongings at the California Mid State Fair, then you can fill out a form online in order to notify officials about what was lost or found.

“The way I keep my personal belongings together is when I put a cross purse around me, right here, and it’s closed,” said Keila Verchtole, a California Mid State Fair visitor.

Officials at the fair stated that the staff on the fairgrounds return any lost items to the information booth, where a lost and found form is then filed.

Filling out the lost and found form at the fair’s information booth or online is the easiest way to find out if your personal belongings have been located.

“It’s really simple. You fill out the form online. If you’ve lost something and we happen to find it or it gets turned in, then our staff will contact that person,” said Tom Keffury, the California Mid State Fair spokesperson.

Popular items that get lost at the fair are identification cards, keys, and cell phones.

Leaving a detailed description of the item you're looking for will help further the investigation for the staff onsite.

“It’s always the same thing. We have a variety of items that people lose and seem to forget. Most of all like ID’s, sometimes keys, sometimes cellphones, sunglasses,” said Keffury. “We even have a boot. Somebody lost a boot at the fair, but if they fill that form out and say they lost that boot. We’ll give them a call.”

The California Mid State Fair ends this Sunday and the staff at the Paso Robles Event Center say they work on lost and found requests year-round.

If you found a lost item at the Paso Robles Event Center you want to return, click here.