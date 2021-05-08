How one man's weekly ritual has become a community gathering in Santa Margarita

There's a weekly tradition in Santa Margarita on Fridays.

That's when 107-year-old Henry Barba mows his lawn.

Barba grew up in Santa Margarita. After serving in the Army during World War II, he moved back to his small town.

He's been mowing the same lawn since the late 1960s and lately, it's become somewhat of a community event.

Barba currently lives in a senior living center in San Luis Obispo, but he gets a ride with his grandson so he can continue his weekly ritual.

Now, his old neighbors and friends set up along the street to cheer him on.

"I'm glad to see them, I'm glad to see them out there," Barba said. "It has to be done, and I don't mind doing it. I'm still able to do it, so what're you gonna do? One day at a time."

Barba will be celebrating his 108th birthday this October.