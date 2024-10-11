How San Luis Obispo County is preparing local roads for the upcoming storm season

While storms aren’t yet in the forecast for San Luis Obispo County, County Public Works crews have already been gearing up for the first storm of the season.

Joshua Roberts, Transportation Division Manager for SLO County’s Public Works Department, said initial preparations began almost immediately after the last storm season.

“County Public Works has been getting ready for this year’s storms since last year’s storms,” Roberts said.

Those efforts include debris removal, storm drain cleanup and road maintenance.

“The first and probably most important thing that we do is we work really hard to maintain our roads,” Roberts said. “A well-maintained road is less prone to falling apart in the storms.”

Roberts added that when it comes to planning for the storms ahead, water is the primary focus.

“Water is obviously the biggest concern. That tends to reveal potholes, can clog drainages, and overtop roads,” Roberts said.

Atascadero resident of 30 years, Cornell Pokorny, noted that during the 2022 storms, he did notice a significant amount of water around his home.

“Two years ago, the rain was actually very strong on our property, so much so that a little bit of water accumulated at that time,” Pokorny said.

However, he noted flooding hasn’t been an issue in his neighborhood during most periods of stormy weather.

“As far as this storm drain is concerned, I think it is installed very well because we never get any flooding here,” Pokorny said.

To combat water and potential flood risk, County Public Works checks that culverts and side drains are in working order and that there are 24-hour plans in place for crews to respond where needed. They also supply sand that agencies throughout the county use for sandbag filling stations.

For sandbag resources within the county, click here.

