How to dispose of storm debris in City of San Luis Obispo

City of San Luis Obispo
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jan 15, 2023
San Luis Obispo city officials are asking residents not to leave storm-related debris or damaged property curbside.

Instead, the city will provide a temporary location for residents to drop off storm-related materials for disposal.

The City Corporation Yard, located at 25 Prado Rd., will be open for drop-off from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Saturday, Jan. 21.

Click here for a full list of acceptable materials.

City officials say they are working with the SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority to also provide drop-off locations for areas in San Luis Obispo that sustained the most storm-related damage. They plan to reach out door-to-door in those neighborhoods.

Other options to remove storm-related debris include calling San Luis Garbage at (805) 543-0875 to schedule a special pickup or self-hauling the materials to the Cold Canyon Landfill. The city also suggests renting a roll-off for larger debris removal projects.

Anyone with questions may email RecycleRight@slocity.org, visit www.slocity.org/Recover, or call the city's non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 781-7312.

