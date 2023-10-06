How to have dinner in a historical Arroyo Grande structure

Tickets are on sale for Camp Arroyo Grande’s Dinner Dance Fundraiser. The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the historic Tabernacle.

Tickets are $65 per person and include dinner and one drink ticket. There will be on-site parking.

The festivities will feature locally crafted wines and beer, line dancing instruction, Santa Maria-style BBQ and live music by Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Camp Arroyo Grande and support its mission to create a space for youth activities and a community gathering place.

For more information go to http://www.camparroyogrande.com/.