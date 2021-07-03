How to keep your pets safe this holiday weekend

Many of us are looking forward to watching fireworks light up the sky this weekend, but the holiday can be a stressful time for our pets.

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Manager Dr. Eric Anderson provided some tips on how to keep your pet safe and what to do if they go missing.

For pet safety:



Keep animals indoors, preferably in a room.

Turn on the TV or radio to provide some masking noise.

If pet is not microchipped, keep collars and tags up to date with contact information.

Do not take animals to fireworks displays or other public events during the holiday weekend.

If you know fireworks are likely to cause anxiety or panic for your pet, talk to your vet about whether or not short-term sedatives might be appropriate.

If pets go missing:



Check the Animal Services Lost and Found Animals webpage to file a lost pet report and view listings of animals found throughout the county.

Call the Found Animal Hotline after 6 p.m. daily for a list of all animals found in the last 24 hours.

Follow Animal Services on Twitter (@SLOCountyASD) for real-time alerts of lost and found animal reports.

Check the area where the animal went missing on foot.

Post fliers around the area.

Experts also recommend having a current picture on hand of your pet just in case.

Following the holiday weekend, a quick walk through your yard to look for any firework debris before letting your pet back outside can also help to keep them safe.