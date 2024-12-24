How to make use of your Christmas tree after the holidays

Once the holidays are over, you no longer have use for that Christmas tree in the corner. Below are some alternative uses for your tree, in northern San Luis Obispo County.

Add It To The Burn Pile

This option is only for those who possess valid burn permits and burning is only allowed on permissive burn days.

Have It Picked Up

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle offers free Christmas tree pick up between December 30th and January 10th.

In Atascadero, Waste Management determines pick-up eligibility based on each address. Residents can check their eligibility here. For those who are eligible, trees must be cut into smaller sections, free of decorations, and not weigh more than 50 pounds.

Drop It Off

You can take your tree to any landfill and have it recycled for a fee.

Let Nature Use It

Christmas trees are biodegradable and can be used as habitats for wildlife, food for goats, and mulch for your yard or garden.

Give It To Someone In Need

Christmas Tree Farmer and Owner of Salinas River Ranch, Amy George, says they had 30 trees left over this year and gave many away or sold them at a discounted price.

"We had a couple people reach out to us. We reached out to other local charities...and donated a bunch too," George said.

They sold many trees to community member Mark Simmons - who then gifted 18 trees to families in need in several parts of San Luis Obispo County.

"We knocked on a door and the kids were so excited. Jumping up and down, 'We have a tree!'," Simmons said, "It made me realize the things that a lot of people take for granted some people can't afford. They either can buy a present or get a tree."