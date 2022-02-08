Watch
How to safely celebrate this Super Bowl Sunday

Kyusung Gong/AP
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. A late-season surge in COVID-19 cases had the NFL in 2021 looking a lot like 2020, when the coronavirus led to significant disruptions, postponements and changing protocols. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
Posted at 5:27 PM, Feb 07, 2022
The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department released updated recommendations on Monday for safely celebrating this year's Super Bowl Sunday.

The update comes from a COVID-19 wave fueled by the highly-contagious omicron variant.

"The safest way to watch the Super Bowl this year is at home with a small group of friends or family," County Health Officer, Dr. Penny Bornstein said.

Recommendations include: keeping gatherings small, getting tested 1 to 3 days prior to gathering and 3 to 5 days after gathering, keeping activities outdoors as much as possible or keeping windows and doors open, washing hands thoroughly and often, staying home if feeling sick and getting vaccinated, if eligible.

Booster and primary vaccines are available free of cost at pharmacies, doctors' offices, Public Health Department clinics and mobile clinics countywide.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.slopublichealth.org/vaccines or call (833) 422-4255.

