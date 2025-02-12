How to sign up for emergency alerts; plus sandbag locations and more

With a strong storm system headed toward the Central Coast, there are several things you can do to prepare.

Sign up for emergency alerts

San Luis Obispo County has two emergency alert systems.

Reverse 911 provides urgent emergency information related to law enforcement and security-related events, including evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. Click here to register for Reverse 911 alerts.

AlertSLO is a new system that provides information about severe weather, major highway closures, planned power outages, and other emergencies. Click here to register for AlertSLO notifications.

Residents of Santa Barbara County can sign up for emergency alerts at ReadySBC.org.

Fill and place sandbags

Sandbags can help divert water in the case of flooding.

Bags for sand are available at most local hardware stores. Sand is available for free at the locations listed in the following links (bring a shovel):

San Luis Obispo County Sandbag Locations

Santa Barbara County Sandbag Locations

Before you go, check out these tips for filling and placing sandbags:

How to fill and place sandbags

Gather emergency supplies

Before the rain hits, gather emergency supplies such as flashlights, extra batteries, blankets, extra food and water, and a first aid kit. Make sure electronic devices, including cell phones, are fully charged.

If you have to drive during the storm, make sure you also have emergency supplies in your vehicle, and never drive through running water.

For an extensive list of supplies to build an emergency kit and more information on how to prepare for a flood or other disaster, visit ReadySLO.org or ReadySBC.org.

You can get the latest forecast by visiting the Microclimate Weather section on the KSBY website or download the free KSBY Weather app on your smartphone.

