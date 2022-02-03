How to watch Jeopardy! on KSBY during the Winter Olympics

During the Beijing Winter Olympics programming changes are being made for Jeopardy! on KSBY.

Starting Thursday, Feb. 3 lasting through Sunday, Feb. 20 Jeopardy! will not be airing at its regularly scheduled time due to the Olympics.

On Thursday and Friday Jeopardy! will air on KSBY at 12:30 pm. On Saturday Jeopardy! will air at 3 pm.

Starting Feb. 7 through Feb. 11 Jeopardy! will air on KSBY at 4:30 am. On Saturday, Feb. 12 Jeopardy! will air at 3 pm.

Jeopardy! episodes from Feb. 14 through Feb. 17 will air at 4:30 am on KSBY. And the Jeopardy! episode from Feb. 18 will air on Feb. 19 at 3 pm.

For a look at KSBY's on-air schedule, click here.