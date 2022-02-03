How to watch KSBY News during the Winter Olympics

Program changes begin Thursday on KSBY as the Beijing Winter Olympics prepare for opening day Friday.

Regular programming will change for KSBY starting Feb. 3, through Feb. 20.

Our regularly scheduled newscasts Monday through Friday will no longer be airing at 5 pm and 6 pm. Instead, you can watch a special edition of KSBY News at 3 pm and 4 pm Monday through Friday.

Some of our programming will stay the same. KSBY Daybreak will air from 5 am - 7 am and our news will also air on the CW at 10 pm and on KSBY at 11 pm.

If you have any questions about our news-times click here to see the schedule.

You can also stream KSBY News live on our website or anytime on the KSBY App which you can download on the Amazon Firestick, Roku TV or Apple TV.