How you can "Be a Hero" by signing up for KSBY's annual blood drive

KSBY is hosting the annual "Be a Hero" blood drive in partnership with Vitalant on Wednesday, August 28.

From 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., bloodmobiles will be set up in the parking lot at KSBY in San Luis Obispo and at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Santa Maria.

To sign up to donate, visit the Vitalant website.

All blood donors will receive tacos from Taqueria 805 and a $10 gift card with a chance to win one of two $10,000 gift cards.

By donating, you can help ensure that life-saving blood is available for patients during the Labor Day holiday weekend when Vitalant says donations dip due to family gatherings and travel.

"Normally, we like to have at least four days worth of blood supply on our shelves. Right now, we have less than two,” Vitalant Senior Account Manager Laura Kamada told KSBY.

According to Vitalant, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and/or platelets.

Donations of all blood types are needed.

“One pint of blood can save up to three lives," Kamada said.

To learn more about the blood donation process, click here.

