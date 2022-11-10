How you can "Be a Santa to a Senior"

While Santa is busy doing his job this holiday season, you can step in to help make the season brighter for local seniors.

Be a Santa to a Senior is an effort to bring the holiday spirit to the aging population.

The owner of Home Instead, a business that offers in-home senior care services, says seniors often feel isolated, especially at this time of the year.

Home Instead has teamed up with local organizations to identify seniors who could use a little extra love this holiday season.

They place Christmas trees around town with tags listing the names of seniors and their wish lists.

"You probably don't think this, but a lot of seniors don't actually have family and friends around so it's really good to be able to connect with those people that don't have people close," said Matthew Galbraith, San Luis Obispo County Home Instead owner.

The gifts are collected, wrapped and then distributed.

There are more than 300 names on the trees so far this year. Gift suggestions range from the most basic things like T-shirts and bathrobes to adult coloring books.

Click here to learn more and find a local gift tree.