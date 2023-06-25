How you can provide feedback on plans for renovations at San Luis Obispo's Emerson Park

The City of San Luis Obispo is asking the community for input on plans to renovate Emerson Park.

Emerson Park is a three-acre park located in downtown San Luis Obispo between Pacific and Pismo streets and Beach and Nipomo streets.

According to the city, plans for the park include new shade and lighting, a dog park, upgraded and expanded playgrounds for children of all ages and abilities, a restroom, a new educational section of the community garden, renovated and expanded multipurpose courts, an upgraded blacktop, fencing and landscaping, and new public art installations.

Community members can provide feedback on the conceptual layouts of the park via an online survey that is open now through July 18.

Park plans will also be discussed at a Parks & Recreation Commission meeting in August.

According to the city, funding for the Emerson Park project comes from a $2.81 million California State Parks grant that the City of San Luis Obispo received in December 2021.