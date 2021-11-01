Howl-o-ween pet parade brings out dozens of four-legged companions

Dogs all dressed up in Halloween costumes could be seen walking around Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria on Sunday for the Howl-o-ween Pet Parade.

Organizers say the parade featured about 40 dogs, with sweet treats for both the pets and their owners.

This was the first year that the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department decided to put the event on for the community in partnership with PLAY, Inc.

"It's great to see the community support, especially now that we can gather this year and be able to enjoy this great weather and just have some good old fashioned fun in the parks," said the City's Recreation Coordinator Barbara Wiley.

Registration for the parade cost $10 per entry.

Prizes were for the best pet costumes, as well as several other categories. As requested by the community, there is also an online option for pet costume submissions.

Those interested can participate online by taking a picture of their pet in costume and emailing them to rpinfor@cityofsantamaria.org. Submissions close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Online winners will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the “best dressed pet” and “best dressed pet/owner costume” categories.

For more information visit www.santamariaatplay.org for registration guidance by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.