Howl-o-ween Pet Parade to take place this weekend

The Howl-o-ween Pet Parade will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31st from 1 to 3 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria.

It is sponsored by the city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the People for Leisure and Youth, Inc (PLAY, Inc).

The park is located at 2625 South College Drive.

The family friendly event will begin at 1:30 p.m. including the parade and a contest judging.

There will be onsite registration; however, advanced registration is recommended at www.santamariaatplay.org.

The cost is $10 per entry.

Prizes will be awarded for the best pet costumes, as well as several other categories.

As requested by the community there is a online option.

Those interested can participate online by taking a picture of their pet in costume and emailing them to rpinfor@cityofsantamaria.org. Submissions close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Online winners will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the “best dressed pet” and “best dressed pet/owner costume” categories.

For further information visit www.santamariaatplay.org for registration guidance by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.

