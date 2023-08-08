Huckleberry’s, laidback Southern-inspired diner, officially opens location in Atascadero

Huckleberry’s, the laidback restaurant chain with a Southern-inspired atmosphere and menu, has officially opened its Atascadero location.

“Our restaurant is beautiful,” said Ray Tavakoli, owner of Huckleberry’s. “It feels like you walk into the Bayou.”

It’s the second location in San Luis Obispo County. The other is in Pismo Beach on Five Cities Drive.

The Atascadero location — located at 6910 El Camino Real — is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tavakoli said the Atascadero restaurant hired close to 50 employees.

"We are really blessed to have great people like that,” he said. “And our food is over-the-top — Southern cooking with the California twist.”

View the restaurant's breakfast and lunch options on its website.

The location in north county has the same look and feel as others littered across the state. Patrons can expect walls adorned with fun signs (e.g., ‘Gator crossing’ and ‘Welcome to Da Bayou’) along with shelves full of an assortment of trinkets and collectibles — enough to keep conversation flowing should it hit an uneasy impasse.

Andrew St. Pierre / KSBY The Atascadero location is the chain's 33rd location across the state of California. Two are planned to open in Texas.

A LinkedIn post shared by Tavakoli said this is the fourth location he has opened.

There are now 33 Huckleberry’s locations across the state of California with the opening of the Atascadero location. Two are planned to open in Texas, according to the restaurant’s website.