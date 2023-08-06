Huckleberry's to hold grand opening Monday in Atascadero

Popular restaurant chain Huckleberry's is opening its doors Monday in Atascadero.

The grand opening marks Huckleberry's second location in San Luis Obispo County.

People in North County can now enjoy what Huckleberry fans call 'Southern cooking with a California twist.'

The diner serves both breakfast and lunch options. You can take a look at their menu here.

The new restaurant is located at 6910 El Camino Real. The first location is in Pismo Beach.

KSBY spoke with the owner Sunday, who tells us there are plans to open another location in Santa Maria.