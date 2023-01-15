Huge tree falls, crushing car in Lompoc

A large tree fell along South H Street in Lompoc on Sunday, completely crushing at least one car that was parked along the side of the road.

It happened in the 200 block of South H between Cypress Ave. and Hickory Ave.

According to the Lompoc Fire Department, no injuries were reported.

South H Street is lined with the distinctive stone pine trees that form a canopy over the road.

In a 2022 report about concerns some residents had raised about the stability of the trees, city officials told KSBY most of the stone pines are believed to be about 80 years old and that they can live for up to 150 years.

They said the trees are inspected approximately every three to four years and trimming or tree removal is done as needed.