Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Huge tree falls, crushing car in Lompoc

lompoc tree crushes car.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
A large tree fell onto a car along the 200 block of South H Street in Lompoc on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
lompoc tree crushes car.jpg
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 17:05:50-05

A large tree fell along South H Street in Lompoc on Sunday, completely crushing at least one car that was parked along the side of the road.

It happened in the 200 block of South H between Cypress Ave. and Hickory Ave.

According to the Lompoc Fire Department, no injuries were reported.

South H Street is lined with the distinctive stone pine trees that form a canopy over the road.

In a 2022 report about concerns some residents had raised about the stability of the trees, city officials told KSBY most of the stone pines are believed to be about 80 years old and that they can live for up to 150 years.

They said the trees are inspected approximately every three to four years and trimming or tree removal is done as needed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png