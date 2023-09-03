Hundreds gather in Cambria for the Labor Day weekend Pinedorado celebration

This year Pinedorado is holding its annual, three-day event at the Pinedorado Fairgrounds as part of a fundraiser that the Lions Club helps host.

Hundreds of people gathered in Cambria to kick off Labor Day weekend with an annual celebration that started 73 years ago, and the community of Cambria is what keeps bringing people back every year.

“This is my hometown. This is an event that is like a holiday if you are from Cambria,” Gehrig Kniffen, a Cambria resident, said.

Every year Cambria hosts Pinedorado, a three-day, Labor Day event open to all.

Kniffen says he has been coming to this event since he was born, 26 years ago.

“It means everything, it's a small little community. It's just a good time to get together with everyone. You see people everywhere that you might not get to see other than this one event,” Kniffen said.

The celebration started Saturday morning with the Pinedorado parade flowing up and down Main Street; with floats, dancers, cars, and more.

Following the parade, the Pinedorado Grounds offered food, drink, games, and more for those who attended the event.

“A car show, we’ve got bbq, we've got our food court with root beer floats and rides for the kids and a car show coming tomorrow...so it’s a three-day event and raises a lot of money for the community,” Joe Sassman, a Cambria Lions Club member said.

The Cambria Lions Club hosts the event and the funds go into helping different community organizations.

“The Cambria Lions Club raises money every year for the senior scholarships at our high school and we also raise money for our youth athletics organization we've been giving money everywhere to build the skatepark in town and also the 4H club and a lot of organizations in town we help support them,” Sassman said.

People from all over came to Cambria to celebrate the 73rd Pinedorado Labor Day weekend.

“We love coming to Pinedorado and it’s such a privilege being here we come from Texas to attend this event and it's just great being back and experiencing this wonderful event,” Steve Buel said.

One local has been volunteering at the event for 20 years.

“It's a way to bring everyone together with the same purpose of enjoying the town and celebrating the town,” Donna Hoppe, Cambria Garden Club member said.

Shannon Sutherland has been coming to this event since she was a little girl and says some aspects of the event have not changed.

“It’s still the same cup toss thing that’s in the same place this whole time,” Sutherland said.

Many residents have been coming here forever.

“From the first time it started,” Warren said.

Diane Warren has lived in Cambria throughout her whole life and says her favorite part of the event is the people.

“I love socializing. You always learn something, you always gain new friends,” Warren said.

Another community member says her family is the one who keeps bringing her back.

“My kids when they were little every year and now my grandkids,” Vera Hernandez said.

People of all ages are welcome.

And if you are interested in going to the car show on Sunday, it will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pinedorado Grounds.

On Monday, the celebration will continue throughout the whole day with live music at 1 p.m. and food and drink at the Pinedorado Fairgrounds until 5 p.m.