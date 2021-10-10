Hundreds finally get to enjoy the Annual Pioneer Day Parade in Paso Robles.

The Annual Pioneer Day Parade in Paso Robles attracted crowds for its 91st celebration.

People lined Spring Street and 16th Street in Paso Robles to see old tractors, horses, first responders and more taking part in the parade.

The event started at 10 A.M. and concluded around 1 P.M.

This traditional event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, which is why members of the community were eager to partake in the parade.

"They just wanted to represent the farming communities and the togetherness of the community to support each other," said Tom Jermin from the American Legion Post 220.

The downtown area was closed down for traffic but opened back up once the parade came to an end.

This year's parade queen was 99-year-old Irene Marquart, who has been to every parade since 1931. To learn more about her story, click here.