Hundreds of athletes race in longest-running college triathlon on the West Coast

People at Lopez Lake enjoyed the sunny weekend weather during the annual Cal Poly March Triathlon Series (MTS) on Sunday morning.

Athletes swam, ran, and biked around the lake, racing to be first in the nearly 19-mile sprint course and the 31-mile Olympic course.

Organizers say the large-scale community event brought in over 400 competitors from across the nation this year.

"The March Triathlon Series is one of the most beautiful college races that the college kids put on. We're in a stunning venue, the lake is absolutely gorgeous, the weather is wonderful," Xander Levine, the MTS Advertising Coordinator, said. "We're proud to have this amazing venue in SLO County, and really put on a race that funds our entire team."

According to the Cal Poly Triathlon team, the MTS is the longest-running collegiate triathlon on the West Coast.

It has been organized entirely by students since 1998.