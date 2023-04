Hundreds of cyclists are expected to participate in the Wildflower Century Bicycle Rideon Saturday.

Cyclists will use portions of Highway 58 and Highway 229 in Creston, Shandon, and Pozo from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ride starts and ends at the elementary in Creston and offers three different routes and lengths.

No road closures are planned as of Friday, according to a press release sent by Caltrans.

There will be signage along the route informing drivers of the cycling event.