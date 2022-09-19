Hundreds of cyclists to ride along local highways for cycling event

Around a thousand cyclists participating in the Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride will be using parts of the state highway system in San Luis County Saturday, Caltrans said.

Cyclists will be riding between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the following locations:

Hwy. 1 from Morro Bay High School to San Simeon.

Hwy. 46 West from Cambria to Donati Family Vineyard in Templeton.

Cyclists will be taking one of four routes of different lengths, all will begin and end at Morro Bay High School.

No road closures are planned as the cyclists will be riding near moving traffic. But signages will be posted along the route to inform the public of the cycling event.