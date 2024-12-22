Hundreds of families gathered at the Oceano Elementary School for a huge holiday toy distribution

On Saturday, families lined up as early as 6 a.m. to pick toys for Christmas.

They chose bikes and toys all collected through community donations.

Leticia Sanchez, a single mom from Santa Maria, drove her two kids up to choose gifts for Christmas.

"I've been struggling this month as a single parent, and so sometimes it's not that I don't financially, you know, especially it's rough times during the holidays," said Sanchez. 'It's it does make me want to cry a little bit."

Sanchez said they got in line around 7 a.m. on Saturday and got to choose toys around 11:30 a.m.

"Just to see their happiness and excitement and being able to pick out bikes, skateboards, gifts... This is just the true embodiment of the community spirit of Christmas," said Lisa Ray, the CEO and Founder of Children's Resource Network of California.

Ray says they have been collecting items since Thanksgiving.

Children's Resource Network, Chips for Kids, and other local organizations all worked together, hosting different fundraising opportunities.

"For many of the families, this is their Christmas," said Ray. This is [why] they consider this their Christmas day and this is the day that they get their gifts for Christmas."

The event also included fun Christmas music, Chipper the CHP mascot, and of course a Santa meet and greet.

Some of the kids KSBY spoke to say they felt very special having so much to choose from.

"I'd say to the community, thank you for making this, because there are a lot of kids in line that don't really get anything last Christmas, and it's just really great," said Polette Tores, an attendee.

The families who attended the giveaway got to choose from dozens of bikes and toys on a first come first served basis.

Event organizers say that for the most part, they had to limit it to one bike per family, and one gift per child.

"You know, if you can count how many families you're helping, you're not helping enough," said Ray.