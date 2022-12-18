Hundreds of local families are ready for Christmas thanks to the Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast.

The non-profit partnered with the California Highway Patrol and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office to hand out free toys, bikes and essential supplies to community members.

Cars lined up all the way down PCH to the 7-Eleven in Pismo Beach to collect toys which children were able to pick out themselves.

The Children's Resource Network says the giveaways are open to the public for any family in need, with no referral necessary.

"Just to see the cars full of little kids with so much excitement on their faces they been waiting some families have been waiting since three in the morning others the ones that are just coming out might have been here since 6:30 in the morning I mean the lines are incredible the families are so excited and we're just very grateful for the support the community has given us."

As families waited to get toys, Santa and Mrs. Claus paid kids a special visit.