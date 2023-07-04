Hundreds of patriotic pets strut in Avila Beach dog parade

The streets of Avila Beach were filled with patriotic pets Tuesday morning, as the town celebrated Independence Day with its annual doggie parade.

More than 100 dogs decked out in stars and stripes made their way down the Avila Promenade at 11 a.m. for the parade and costume contest.

Crowds gathered along the street to cheer each one on as their names were read aloud.

"We stumbled across it actually on accident about six years ago. We were just walking to breakfast and saw all of these dogs just getting ready to be in their parade, and it was just the cutest thing in the world so every year since then we bring our dogs down here so we can watch," said attendee, Jenny Ferguson.

This annual event is put on by the Avila Beach Civic Association, and attendees were encouraged to contribute a $5 donation.

Some of the contest categories included funniest, owner and pet look-a-like, and best in the show.