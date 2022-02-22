Hundreds of PG&E customers without power after crash near Lompoc

UPDATE (8:44 a.m.) - PG&E says power has been restored to about 1,000 customers. Another 475 customers are still without power as equipment repairs continue.

PG&E says quite a bit of wire was brought down by the crash and a pole shared by PG&E and the City of Lompoc was also damaged. The downed wire has been de-energized.

—-

ORIGINAL STORY: Hundreds of PG&E customers were left in the dark early Tuesday morning after a crash took out a power line near Lompoc.

CHP was called about the crash at 6 a.m. on Tuesday at Hwy 1 and the Constellation Rd. off ramp. Initial reports say the crash involved three vehicles, which all have major damage.

Traffic was slowed in the area, but at about 7:30 a.m., CHP reported that the roadway was clear.

Over 1,450 PG&E customers were left without power around the city of Lompoc. PG&E officials confirmed the outage was caused by the crash and say crews should be able to restore power by about 10 a.m.

Major injuries are reported for one of the vehicles in the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.