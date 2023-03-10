Hundreds of PG&E customers without power in San Luis Obispo County

Around 700 PG&E customers were without power Friday morning.

PG&E says the majority of the outages are in northern San Luis Obispo County, with the utility company’s outage map showing Cambria, Paso Robles and an area off Highway 58 impacted. A few other customers were without power in Santa Maria.

Three of the outages began overnight with restoration expected between 10 and 11 a.m.

PG&E says downed lines, trees and flooding are the biggest issues crews are faces and advises people to prepare for extended outages.

For more information, click here.

