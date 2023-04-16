Watch Now
Hundreds of yards turn to shops in Atascadero's city-wide yard sale event

Posted at 9:17 AM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 12:17:51-04

Colorful signs plastered the street corners in Atascadero Saturday for the citywide yard sale event.

Attendees hopped from house to house seeking local treasures, but KSBY caught up with one community member who says it's more than finding a good deal.

"It's good just for spring cleaning. It's nice to meet some of the community members and it's fun for the kids to participate too, and get some hands-on experience selling things and making their money," said participant Kelly Pratt.

The event began at 8 a.m. and until 2 p.m. and more than a hundred yard sales were held across the city.

