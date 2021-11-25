Hundreds participate in North Co. Turkey Trot, $60K raised for ECHO homeless shelter

El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) held its 3rd Annual North County Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning.

Organizers say the turkey trot was a huge success as hundreds of community members participated in the event.

The event was a 5k/fun run around the Atascadero Lake. Community members were encouraged to wear their best turkey costume as they ran or walked twice around the lake.

Organizers say the event raised more than $60,000 with including a match from the BLoved Foundation.

The funds raised will support ECHO's recent expansion and new shelter in Paso Robles as well as their shelter in Atascadero and Winter Emergency Shelter.

Organizers say the event was created three years ago with the goal in mind to involve the community in addressing the issue of hunger and homelessness in San Luis Obispo County.

If you were unable to make it to the event and would still like to donate to the cause