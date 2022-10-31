Hundreds participate in Trunk or Treat event in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Army Recruiting Station hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday.

Trunk or treat started in 2020 as a small drive-thru Halloween event.

It has grown into a city-wide fall event drawing more than 1,000 people each year.

The event featured approximately 60 decorated cars handing out candy, a haunted army tent, face painting, and prizes for best Halloween costume and best car decorations.

"Because of Covid there was an outcry for an outdoor, safe environment, and we had the space to do it, and we had the connections with the community," said SFC Anderson Shelly, and an army recruiter.

Safety was a priority of the event.

The State Hospital Canine Team came to check $7,000 worth of candy before handing it out to kids.